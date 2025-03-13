13 March, 2025 12:55

At Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center, the hospital and staff are committed not only caring for the patient’s physical, emotional and mental wellness, but just as importantly to their spiritual well-being.

The medical center has a staff of six full- and part-time clinically trained chaplains serving seven days a week from early morning surgery to late at night. They provide compassionate and caring spiritual support for patients, family and friends, as well as staff, while respecting the diverse beliefs, cultures, traditions and values of the community.

During Ash Wednesday, the spiritual care team and volunteers directed the provision of ashes for patients, visitors and staff who wished to receive a blessing at the start of the sacred Christian season of Lent. With the arrival of the holy fasting month of Ramadan for Muslims, the hospital also dedicated space in its meditation room where the faithful could gather to break their fast at sunset by eating a date as is tradition, as well as pray.

“Our patients are often surprised and grateful and they’ll tell us, ‘I didn’t know you folks cared about this, and I’m really glad we had this conversation and someone is here to support me through spiritual care,’ ” said Steven Vernon, a board certified chaplain and spiritual care manager at Downey Medical Center.

“Often, what we do gives them a sense of peace,” he continued. “Our patients and their families feel more at ease and less anxious and worried. It can foster a sense of hope and even confidence, that the people around them might be a greater expression of God’s tender kindness.”

Chaplains at Downey Medical Center are called upon when a patient and/or family is:

Seeking emotional or spiritual support in times of pain, fear, suffering, loss or stress.

Facing a serious illness or a difficult treatment decision.

Receiving medical care while geographically separated from sources of spiritual support.

Desiring prayer, ritual, blessing or religious resources.

Considering a moral or ethical dilemma or managing multiple life stressors while dealing with illness/injury.

Grieving loss or anticipated loss of a loved one or coping with an unexpected death.

Facing a new or poor diagnosis/prognosis.

Nearing end of life.

Interested in contacting community clergy such as a priest, rabbi, imam, monk or other clergy support.

“We’re here to serve and provide comfort to anyone who needs us during their hospital stay,” Vernon said. “It’s all about providing comfort at a time of need. And we’re committed to all faiths, at times reaching out to partner with the community to find the desired faith leader requested by our patients.”

Downey Medical Center patients and visitors can be connected to the spiritual care team by their physician or nurse.

