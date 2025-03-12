Tommy Faavae Sworn in as West Basin Director Division I



SWEARING-IN: Tommy Faavae takes the oath of office after his appointment as Director of West Basin Municipal Water District Division I.

March 12, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

At a special meeting of the West Basin Municipal Water District Board of Directors last week, Tommy Faavae was unanimously appointed as the Division I Director, filling the vacancy following Harold Williams’ resignation in January.

Division I services the areas of Carson, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, and the unincorporated Los Angeles County areas of Rancho Dominguez.

Faavae, a lifelong Carson resident, has dedicated his career to environmental advocacy and workforce development. He has led major legislative initiatives, securing funding for large clean energy projects, and is deeply committed to public service.

Faavae helped establish the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems, ARCHES, which secured $1.2 billion in federal funding for renewable hydrogen solutions in California in 2023.

From his technical expertise as a journeyman installing electrical systems for water infrastructure projects at Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant and the Joint Water Pollution Control Plant to his workforce development mentorship for entry-level and formerly incarcerated people within the electrical industry, Faavae remains devoted to public service and advancing community resources.

Faavae has been a proud member of IBEW Local 11 for more than 25 years, where he currently serves as the Business Development Manager representing more than 11,000 members and 350 electrical contractors.

“We are pleased to have so many good candidates apply, and it was a difficult decision. However, we are excited to welcome Tommy Faavae to the West Basin Board of Directors,” said West Basin Board President and Division II Director Gloria Gray.

“His professional acumen will contribute significantly to the leadership of the District. The Board will continue to foster impactful progression as we tackle the complex challenges and opportunities of ensuring sustainable and equitable water solutions for the communities we serve. This collective work will further advance our mission of providing safe, reliable water and improving environmental stewardship across our region.”

“I am honored to be appointed as the West Basin Division I Director. I strongly believe in the significant impacts of public service,” said Faavae.

“I am focused on ensuring safe, clean, and reliable drinking water for our residents. Together, I look forward to building a resilient future for the District and the people we serve.”

In accordance with the Municipal Water District Law (Water Code section 71000 et. seq.), the appointment of Faavae as the Division I Director will be in effect for the remainder of the position term. The General Election on November 3, 2026, will determine the director position for a full four-year term of office that would commence once the election has been certified in December 2026.

