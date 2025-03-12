Rancho Los Alamitos to Honor Local Leaders at 13th Annual Cottonwood Award Luncheon

March 12, 2025

Long Beach, CA – Rancho Los Alamitos, a cherished non-profit historic site, is set to honor two distinguished Long Beach community members for their exceptional leadership and contributions to the Rancho. The recognition will occur at the 13th Annual Cottonwood Award Luncheon, an esteemed event celebrating the dedication and hard work of individuals who have significantly impacted Rancho Los Alamitos and the wider community. This year’s honorees have been instrumental in preserving the Rancho’s rich history and cultural heritage, ensuring it remains a vital part of Long Beach’s identity.

Rancho Los Alamitos is thrilled to recognize these outstanding leaders,” said the Board Chair of Rancho Los Alamitos Foundation, Henry Taboada. “Their unwavering support and contributions have been invaluable in maintaining the Rancho as a historic landmark and educational resource for our community.”

The Cottonwood Award for Leadership recipient is Dr. Geraldine Knatz. She spans decades of national and international leadership in developing environmentally clean urban seaports. She is the author of numerous publications and serves on the boards of the Banning Residence Museum, the Immigrant Genealogical Society, and the Catalina Island Conservancy.

The Gerald Miller Award for Service recipient is Roxanne Patmor. She is a Long Beach native. Since retiring from Southern California Edison, Roxanne has spent nearly 20 years working with historians, actors, and non-profits as the driving force behind Long Beach’s Annual Beach’sy Tour and Rancho Los Alamitos’ RanchAlamitos’ events. She serves as President of the Long Beach Playhouse and is a member of the Rancho Los Alamitos Foundation Board of Directors.

The reception and luncheon brings together civic leaders, philanthropists and supporters of the Rancho Los Alamitos and promises an inspiring program, with remarks from community leaders, a presentation of awards, and a luncheon in the beautiful surroundings of Rancho Lawns.

The proceeds from the Luncheon will directly support the Rancho’s educational programs, conservation efforts, and public outreach initiatives. Event details and information about tickets and sponsorship opportunities at www.Rancholosalamitos.org

Like this: Like Loading...

Related