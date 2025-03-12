LCCN’S 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball D-1 Bracket Challenge

Enter LCCN’s Men’s Basketball Division 1 Bracket Challenge for a chance to win a $450 VISA gift card and $75 VISA card for each round, no purchase necessary!

Three ways to win using our exclusive 3-in-1 Bracket!

Unlike a traditional basketball bracket, the 3-in-1 gives you three different ways to win with just one registration.

Not only will it allow you to make your picks upfront with the 64-team bracket, but when you get to Round 16, the contest will trigger a second game.

Here, you can make a fresh set of picks and have a new game to compete in, just in case your bracket gets busted. 🫤

A third game will trigger once the field narrows to Round 4, so you can make a fresh set of picks and have another new game to compete in!

