NCAA _____________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Socialize

LCCN’S 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball D-1 Bracket Challenge

Enter LCCN’s Men’s Basketball Division 1 Bracket Challenge for a chance to win a $450 VISA gift card and $75 VISA card for each round, no purchase necessary!

Three ways to win using our exclusive 3-in-1 Bracket!

Unlike a traditional basketball bracket, the 3-in-1 gives you three different ways to win with just one registration.

Not only will it allow you to make your picks upfront with the 64-team bracket, but when you get to Round 16, the contest will trigger a second game.

Here, you can make a fresh set of picks and have a new game to compete in, just in case your bracket gets busted. 🫤

A third game will trigger once the field narrows to Round 4, so you can make a fresh set of picks and have another new game to compete in!

Click here to enter!

Or scan the QR Code below!

Discover more from Los Cerritos Community News

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.