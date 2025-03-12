How to Maximize Your Settlement After an 18-Wheeler Hit and Run

With their massive size and weight, 18-wheelers create hazards for other motorists on the road. They have larger blind spots, longer stopping distances, and can cause severe damage in hit-and-run accidents.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s most recent data shows that deaths from crashes involving at least one large truck dropped 11% in 2023. The number of deaths dropped from 5,417 in 2022 to 4,807 in 2023.

If you or your loved one is involved in an 18-wheeler truck accident, you can file a lawsuit for an 18-wheeler hit-and-run settlement to receive compensation for medical bills, lost wages, vehicle damage, and pain and suffering.

This article will guide you through the steps you should take to maximize your compensation.

Gather Evidence at the Scene

Evidence collected from the scene can affect the settlement. Take photos from the accident site. See to it that the photos capture the positions, damages, and skid marks. These pictures can serve as proof that supports your claims.

Obtain contact information from witnesses. Statements from witnesses are important and can provide additional context to the incident.

Record time, date, and weather clues for liability purposes.

Request a police report that provides an objective account of the accident.

Record information about the truck driver, license plate, and company.

Collecting thorough evidence makes your case stronger and will help you maximize your settlement.

A truck accident attorney from https://www.aalvarezlawfirm.com/ asserts a skilled lawyer will be able to distinguish useful evidence that will strengthen your case.

Seek Medical Attention Immediately

Seek medical help immediately after gathering evidence at the scene.

Keep in mind that injuries from an 18-wheeler accident may manifest later. Getting medical attention allows doctors to check your overall well-being and detect any hidden injuries or internal bleeding. Your hospital visit can serve as an official medical record that can help your claims and settlement.

Delays in seeking medical attention can lead to insurance companies claiming that your injuries are unrelated to the accident and invalidating your claims. Prompt action improves your chances of recovery and a favorable settlement.

Document Your Injuries and Expenses

Document your injuries and expenses to maximize your settlement value.

Record doctor appointments, medication purchases, and rehab sessions.

Take pictures of your injuries, bruises, and scars to demonstrate their severity.

Keep a diary that outlines your symptoms and how they affect your daily life.

Keep all treatment bills and receipts, including medical appointment travel expenses.

Track your lost wages if your injuries prevent you from working.

Consult With an Experienced Attorney

Engaging the services of a lawyer can greatly impact your settlement. Lawyers understand the complexities of 18-wheeler accident cases and can utilize the relevant legal framework with ease.

To establish a strong case, your attorney will evaluate the circumstances of your case and gather the necessary evidence. They understand that insurers typically make a low initial offer and negotiate on your behalf to prevent you from accepting these lowball offers.

An attorney’s experience can help account for every possible loss, potentially increasing the amount of compensation you receive.

Understand Insurance Policies and Coverage

It is important to know how an uninsured or underinsured driver affects your insurance policy and determination of liability.

See if your policy has protections. Check the trucking company’s insurance policy for additional coverage. Many trucking companies carry high insurance limits due to the damage their vehicles can cause.

Check whether the truck driver was working or not. Their working status can affect the outcome of your claim. Knowing these policies helps you maximize your settlement.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related