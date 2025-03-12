2025 SOFTBALL PREVIEW: La Mirada seeks longer playoff run while 605 League is up in the air

March 12, 2025

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

The powerhouse softball team in the area, La Mirada High, has been as dominant as any team could be in the regular season, but when it comes to the CIF-Southern Section divisional playoffs, it’s a different story. The Matadores, behind a well-seasoned, experienced lineup, hope to change their postseason misfortunes in May.

Cerritos High, the queens of the 605 League since its inception, could be in trouble this season as other teams have improved, while Gahr High and Valley Christian High hope to build off last season’s championship runs.

Returning players in italics

ARTESIA PIONEERS

13-8-1 overall last season, 8-2 in the 605 League, second place, lost to Carter High 13-12 in eight innings in the Division 5 first-round playoffs.

Head coach: Johnathan Shapiro (first season)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 49-38-1

Last time missed the playoffs: 2018

Key losses: Adrianna Franco, Irma Gonzalez, Melissa Mendoza, Vanessa Soto, Maya Torres

Projected lineup:

P-Alea Medina (SR)/Briseyda Munoz (FR)

C-Celeste Cabrera (SR)/Adela Saucedo (SR)

1B-Munoz/Cabrera

2B-Saucedo/Paulina Nava (SO)/Mia Soto (JR)

3B-Kaleyse Foster (SR)

SS-Khloe Loquellano (FR)/Nava

LF-Loquellano/Brendy Sarni (SR)

CF-Sarni/Medina

RF-Soto

Johnathan Shapiro is one of two new head coaches, both in the 605 League, and replaces Ed Blanck, who had a successful four-year run at Artesia High. The Pioneers return enough experience to possibly supplant Cerritos for the top spot in league and capture a league title for the first time since 2019.

Senior Alea Medina, a four-year varsity starter, moves from the outfield to become the team’s number one pitcher. She also has power with her bat as the was the league’s second leading hitter last season and is a two-time Distinguished Nominee for Softball Performer of the Year for the City of Lakewood.

She and senior third baseman Kaleyse Foster, the other returning top hitter, led the Pioneers in slugging the past two seasons and is slated to be the cleanup hitter.

While Shapiro is banking on those two to be the leaders, he’s also looking to the future of the program, especially freshman left fielder Khloe Loquellano, who will also spend time at shortstop, and freshman first baseman and backup pitcher Briseyda Munoz. According to Shapiro, Loquellano has the ability to be plugged in anywhere and succeed and has a consistent bat while Munoz also has a strong bat and a keen knowledge for the game.

“I’m expecting a strong and successful season this year,” he said. “We have sone key players returning this year along with the return of assistant coach Alyssa Medina. We have a competitive group of underclassmen as well who consist of two freshmen starters and a sophomore starter. I expect to be highly competitive and successful in the 605 League.”

CERRITOS DONS

15-4 overall last season, 9-1 in the 605 League, first place, lost to La Canada High 7-4 in the Division 3 first round playoffs.

Head coach: Michelle Steck (first season)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 68-18

Last time missed the playoffs: 2008

Key losses: Danielle Baca (JR), Natalie Gardea, Presley Hendrix, Kylee Manibusan, Toafaoalii Pua

Projected lineup:

P-Ava Ceron (JR)/Michelle Meza (SR)/Jasmyn Romulo (JR)

C-Demi Lagare (FR)/Jeanine Mauricio (JR)

1B-Zoe Corrales (SO)/Mauricio

2B-Ceron/Lana Javier (SR)/Meza

3B-Alianna Calderon (SR)/Meza

SS-Noelle Martinez (FR)/Romulo/Katherine Villegas (SR)

LF-Dalani Cooley (SR)/Martinez/Megan Wallace (SR)

CF-Anaya Granflor (SR)/Romulo

RF-Corrales/Javier/Lagare/Ralyssa Raphiel (SR)

If anything, Cerritos has been consistent the past three seasons-15 wins, 10-0 in league and three straight first round exits in the playoffs. Replacing Todd Denhart at the head coaching position is former Kennedy High and UCLA standout Michelle Steck. This is her first coaching experience at the high school level. While at UCLA, when she was known as Michelle Turner, she was a teammate of former Cerritos standout Julie Hoshisaki.

Steck inherits a team that’s experienced but may not have put up the numbers that would suggest better things. Junior pitcher Ava Ceron, who saw some time alongside Kylee Manibusan last season, is slated to be Cerritos’ number one pitcher with senior Michelle Meza and newcomer, junior Jasmyn Romulo as her backups. The Dons will feature two new catchers with junior Jeanine Mauricio slated to be the starter.

The return of senior shortstop Katherine Villegas is vital for the team if its supposed to make a statement this season. She missed her entire junior season with an injury shortly before the regular season began. Senior third baseman Alianna Calderon returns and gives Cerritos a solid left side of the infield. Steck says the two of them have great hands, strong bats and lead by example.

Except for seniors Anaya Granflor and Megan Wallace, the outfield is inexperienced and of the 14 players Steck has, six have been brought up from the junior varsity team while six are returning. The new coach says freshman right fielder Demi Lagare and freshman left fielder Noelle Martinez are expected to be starters.

“I think we have a very strong defense led by our upperclassmen,” said Steck. “I think we will continue to grow in the preseason and head into the league looking to repeat. The girls are really starting to gel and play well together.”

GAHR GLADIATORS

19-10 overall last season, 6-2 in the Gateway League, defeated California High 5-4 in the CIF-SS Division 2 championship game.

Head coach: Rey Sanchez (seventh season, 98-44-2)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 74-38-2

Last time missed the playoffs: 2013

Key losses: Alyssa Aguilar, Olina Burgueno (JR), Marley Cortez, Larissa Flores, Natalia Hill, Rio Mendez, Vivian Tavera

Projected lineup:

P-Isabella Gonzalez (SO)/Lea Hilbert (SO)

C-Cierra Contreras (SO)

1B-Abbygail Perez (JR)/Gonzalez

2B-Jackie Gachupin (SR)

3B-Megan Wong (FR)

SS-Hazel Anglo (FR)

LF-Malaia Huskey (SR)

CF- TBD

RF-Emma Maldonado (JR)

For several seasons, Gahr has been staying competitive enough to produce a championship-caliber team, and last season it paid off as the Gladiators brought home the Division 5 title. But it was the last time eight seniors put on a Gahr jersey. Seven return this season with second baseman Jackie Gachupin and left fielder Malaia Huskey, who is committed to California State University, San Marcos, being two of the four seniors on the team. Head coach Rey Sanchez says Gachupin is out with a knee injury and is hoping to get her back into the lineup.

Even with the small number of seniors returning, there’s enough experience for the Gladiators to make another deep run in the playoffs. and it begins in the circle where sophomore Isabella Gonzalez is the top hurler. Unlike the past few seasons where there was a competition between three or four pitchers, that won’t be the case in 2025. Sanchez says she will keep the Gladiators in every game she is pitching in and is a dominant force in the circle.

The left side of the infield will be tested as a pair of freshmen, Hazel Anglo and Megan Wong, will lock down shortstop and third base, respectively. Sanchez has penciled Wong as the leadoff hitter, followed by Anglo, Huskey, sophomore catcher Cierra Contreras and junior right fielder Emma Maldonado to round out the top five.

“We will definitely be rebuilding after graduating one of Gahr’s most talented groups last year,” said Sanchez. “We will be a young, yet hungry group that will look to gel immediately. We will rally together and look to grow both sides of the game. We have a young group eager to learn and they are ready to play hard and compete;”

JOHN GLENN EAGLES

2-18 overall, 0-10 in the 605 League, sixth place

Head coach: Javier Galvez (third season, 17-22-1)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 42-45

Last time made the playoffs: 2024

Key losses: Diana Bravo, Sienna Contreras, Veronica Flores, Aileen Lopez, Anais Perez, Kristy Rodriguez

Projected lineup:

P-Carissa Galvan (SR)/Joslyn Guerrero (SR)

C-Ariana Delgado (JR)

1B-Erin Perez (SR)

2B-Alma Castillo (JR)

3B-Marina Rios (SR)/Delgado

SS-Galvan

LF- TBD

CF-Evelyn Gonzalez (SR)

RF- TBD

It was a disappointing 2024 campaign for John Glenn High, which was banking on its four-year varsity players to make one final push for something special. The Eagles won just a pair of the games, the program’s lowest win output since 2018 when that team finished 2-17. The shortened 2020 season saw Glenn go winless in four games.

While it may seem like a rebuilding season, the Eagles return eight players but will have nine freshmen and a sophomore new to the squad.

LA MIRADA MATADORES

19-6-2 overall last season, 8-0 in the Gateway League, first place, lost to JSerra High 3-2 in the Division 1 first round playoffs.

Head coach: Brent Tuttle (10th season, 175-73-4)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 87-34-2

Key losses: Rebecca Eckart, Amber Valdez

Projected lineup:

P-Quira Castillo (SR)/Montserrat Reyes-Cardenas (SR)/Allison Ortega (SO)

C-Riley Hilliard (SO)/Juliana Rivera (FR)

1B-Reese Hilliard (SO)/Rivera

2B-Alyssa Avila (SR)/Hilliard, Re.

3B-Angelyna Conde (SR)

SS-Amanda Urbina (SR)

LF-Angelina Ratzlaff (SR)

CF-Angelie Kennedy (SR)

RF-Betty Mae Acevedo (JR)/Megan Avila (SO)

One of these days, La Mirada will advance far in the playoffs. And that day might come sooner than later as head coach Brent Tuttle once again returns a plethora of talent that includes six senior starters and a pair of sophomore sisters who are regarded as among the best in Southern California.

Senior Montserrat Reyes-Cardenas is one of the top pitchers in the Southern Section, quite possibly the state and will be called upon to lead the Matadores. Sophomore Allison Ortega is her backup as she is grooming to be the starter next season. Barring injuries, the rest of the lineup is set in stone and if necessary, sophomore Reese Hilliard can move around the infield.

Tuttle says the most improved veteran is senior center fielder Angelie Kennedy, who has made the biggest improvement with her bat at the bottom of the lineup.

Sophomore Riley Hilliard, who broke her hand in one of her early freshman practices and missed a good chunk of last season, replaces Rebecca Eckart behind the plate while freshman Jiliana Rivera, who is slated to be the designated player, is the lone newcomer in the lineup. But waiting in the wings for later in the season to be ready for next season are junior Alexis Flores and sophomore Jasmine Rodriguez. Both are coming from the junior varsity team, and Tuttle doesn’t expect them to be ‘big time’ contributors this season. but he said as the team needs them, they’ll step in.

La Mirada, already off to an 8-3 start which includes going 4-1 in the recent Dave Kops Tournament of Champions, will play their home opener on their brand new field on Mar. 13 against Fullerton High. Former La Mirada standout Jennie Finch will be on hand for the pregame festivities to christen the new digs.

“The field is awesome,” said Tuttle. “[The University of] Oklahoma was out practicing just the other day, and they were amazed of the high school field. They said it was probably nicer than some of the college facilities they go play games on. I don’t know if there’s another high school field like [ours] in Southern California.”

Tuttle said 2024 was the toughest because the team was plagued with injuries throughout the entire season and even though the Matadores won another league title, it was the second straight one and done in the playoffs. This season, La Mirada figures to be in Division 1 again, but it won’t be officially known until late April or early May.

“Now we’re 100 percent healthy,” said Tuttle. “We’re hitting the ball probably better than any La Mirada team I’ve ever seen. In 11 games, I think we’re at 21 or 22 home runs already and all starting nine players have hit a home run. We have power all the way through the entire lineup.”

NORWALK LANCERS

19-8 overall, 8-2 in the Mid-Cities League, second place, lost to J.W. North High 7-6 in eight innings in the Division 4 second round playoffs.

Head coach: Fred Perez (fourth season, 56-22)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 69-34

Last time missed the playoffs: 2019

Key losses: Jaylynn Banda, Amarie Encarnacion, Itzel Hernandez, Kendall Nakano

Projected lineup:

P- TBD

C-Jezrael Acosta (SR)

1B-Nayeli Sanchez (JR)

2B-Jaslene Pelayo (JR)

3B- TBD

SS- TBD

LF-Yanelli Vega (SR)

CF-Gabriela Hughes (JR)/Sanchez

RF-Diana Avina (SR)/Anahi Rodriguez (SR)

The two biggest needs for Norwalk High will be in the circle and at shortstop with the graduation of Jaylynn Banda and Kendall Nakano, both of whom spent a lot of time flip-flopping between those two positions during their time with the Lancers. Norwalk is off to a slow start this season but has 10 returning players who combined for 149 hits and 95 runs batted in last season. Senior Anahi Rodriguez pitched in two games while two other players each made a brief appearance in the circle.

VALLEY CHRISTIAN DEFENDERS

19-7 overall, 5-3 in the Olympic League, tied for second place, defeated Liberty High 8-7 in the CIF-SS Division 5 championship game, lost to Steele Canyon High 3-1 in the CIF Southern California Division III regional first round playoffs.

Head coach: Chet Kingery (fourth season, 32-29-1)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 39-48-1

Key losses: Bella Bulthuis, Julia Gonzales

Projected lineup:

P-Rachel Zhang (SO)/Lejanna Charley (FR)/Lesal Charley (FR)

C-Peyton Kingery (JR)/Brianna Ramirez (JR)

1B-Kayla Martin (SR)/Zoee Barrett (SR)

2B-Lydia Dietz (SO)/Aubrielle Ramirez (JR)

3B-Ramirez, B./Molly Douglas (FR)

SS-Britton Brown (SR)/Douglas

LF-Barrett/Khloe Dahlenburg (SO)/Olivia Wise (SR)

CF-Choyce Chambers (JR)

RF-Tallulah Ireland (SO)

Can life get any better for Valley Christian after winning the Division 5 title last season? The immediate answer is yes as the Defenders return all but two players from last season’s team and added enough players to field more than two teams.

There really isn’t an easy out in the lineup but the one noticeable change will be in the circle where a pair of freshmen twin sisters, Lejanna and Lesal Charley, will backup sophomore Rachel Zhang, who was nothing short of spectacular last season when she split time with Bella Bulthuis. Junior catcher and University of North Texas commit Peyton Kingery spent the majority of time last season in her position. But head coach Chet Kingery says junior Brianna Ramirez, will also get time there when she’s not locking down her customary third base position. Replacing Julia Gonzales at second base is sophomore Lydia Dietz while all other starters return to their 2024 positions.

Look for freshman Molly Douglas, an up and coming basketball star, to be a key force for the Defenders, who look to supplant Whittier Christian High as Olympic League champions. Douglas already has a few home runs and is not scared of the big moment, according to Chet Kingery. Aubrielle Ramirez is a transfer from Whitter Christian and when she becomes eligible, will slide into the starter’s role at second.

The fourth-year head coach says the most improved player returning is Dietz as she came into this season with more power and is squaring up more balls than she did last season.

“Our outlook this season is to go out and just do what we do,” said Chet Kingery. “If we upset some people, great. If we don’t, it is what it is. If the cards are to be, we’re in Division 4. Wherever we fall, that’s where the cards fall, and we’ll go compete to the best of our ability.”

WHITNEY WILDCATS

11-11 overall last season, 2-8 in the 605 League, fifth place

Head coach: Stephanie Machado (fourth season, 17-35)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 18-53

Last time made the playoffs: 2019

Key losses: Mariana Botello, Alise Garcia, Kristen Sutton, Luisa Tuipulotu, Andrea Victoria

Projected lineup:

P-Amaya Dugal (FR)/Monicka Manni (SR)/Olachi Anyama (JR)

C-Ella Nelson (SO)

1B-Madison Velazquez (SR)/Anyama, O.

2B-Dugal

3B-Velazquez/Dugal

SS-Chiugo Anyama (SR)

LF- TBD

CF- TBD

RF- TBD

The window might be closing for Whitney High if it is to win the 605 League or even make the playoffs. A talented group that has been with the program since head coach Stephanie Machado have either graduated or are seniors this season, and the Wildcats will have 11 players this season.

Senior shortstop Chiugo Anyama, senior pitcher Monicka Manni, senior first baseman Madison Velazquez, junior backup pitcher Olachi Anyama and sophomore catcher Ella Nelson are the only returning players as Whitney brings in three freshmen among the six varsity rookies. The outfield will be entirely new. Already making a name for herself is freshman Amaya Dugal, who leads the team in hitting after five games with seven hits.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related