Two Arrested for Murder in Cerritos Coyote Creek

March 11, 2025

From FOX NEWS, Edited by LCCN Staff

LOS ANGELES – Two people have been arrested, accused of murdering a businessman in broad daylight at a park in Cerritos.

Sixty-six-year-old Cuauhtemoc Garcia, who was walking on the bike path on the Coyote Creek Riverbed near Don Knabe Community Regional Park just after noon, was shot and killed on Feb. 25.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Garcia was targeted. They later shared an image of a man and woman following him on the bike path.

The sheriff’s department said someone recognized the couple and called the department to identify them.

Homicide detectives eventually tied the pair to a silver Prius. They put out the license plate number to nearby law enforcement agencies, and on Monday night police in Fullerton found the vehicle and got into a police chase.

The pursuit ended with a collision in Anaheim, and the two were arrested.

Police identified them as 54-year-old John Chong Uk Moon and 58-year-old Cindy Kim. The two are siblings and apparently lived in the Prius.

LASD homicide detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday for the filing of formal charges.

A motive for the shooting is unknown. According to sources, the suspects are not related or known to the victim or family.

“I tell him I miss him, I love him,” said Michelle Garcia, the victim’s wife.

Garcia was a successful businessman, father of two, and married to his wife for nearly three decades.

His family said he walked 10 miles every day, teasing he was their own Forrest Gump. The family said his love for good food inspired him to workout daily… he was always walking near the park.

