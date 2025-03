Ten Democrats Who Don’t Get It Join Republicans and Censure Rep. Al Green

March 9, 2025

The 10 Democrats who voted with Republicans to censure Green were: Ami Bera of California, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jim Costa of California, Laura Gillen of New York, Jim Himes of Connecticut, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Jared Moskowitz of Florida, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Tom Suozzi of New York.

Nice job people, way to stay united! 🙄

~Brian Hews Owner/Publisher





