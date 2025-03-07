Cerritos City Council Election Results-Pulido, Hong, Tse Keep Their Leads

March 7, 2025 12:38 PM
Mark E. Pulido 3,888
Jennifer Hong 3,575
Sophia Tse 3,381
Riaz Surti 2,784
(Pat) Ashok Patnaik 2,071
Rocky Pavone 1,887
Esther Hwang 778
Hao (Ricky) Huynh 436
‶JC″ Jignesh Chokshi 396
Adrian Ayub 274
March 4, 2025, 8:41 PM
Cerritos Semi-Official City Council Election Results
Mark E. Pulido 3,249
Jennifer Hong 3,118
Sophia Tse 2,901
Riaz Surti 2,209
(Pat) Ashok Patnaik 1,763
Rocky Pavone 1,571
Esther Hwang 698
Hao (Ricky) Huynh 384
‶JC″ Jignesh Chokshi 346
Adrian Ayub 233
Official Results / Certification
The final tally of election results is tentatively scheduled to commence at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025 in the City Council Chamber and will also be broadcast live on Cerritos TV3 and the City’s YouTube Channel.
Results are not official until certified by City Council adoption of a resolution. Certification is currently scheduled at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chamber on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Presentations to the outgoing City Councilmembers will also be conducted at this meeting.
Public Swearing in of Newly Elected Councilmembers / Annual Mayoral Transition
Newly-elected Councilmembers will be publicly sworn in at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. At this meeting, the City Council will also select, by majority vote, the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem. The meeting, with a reception to follow, will be held at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts.
