Cerritos City Council Election Results-Pulido, Hong, Tse Keep Their Leads

March 7, 2025 12:38 PM

Mark E. Pulido 3,888

Jennifer Hong 3,575

Sophia Tse 3,381

Riaz Surti 2,784

(Pat) Ashok Patnaik 2,071

Rocky Pavone 1,887

Esther Hwang 778

Hao (Ricky) Huynh 436

‶JC″ Jignesh Chokshi 396

Adrian Ayub 274

March 4, 2025, 8:41 PM

Cerritos Semi-Official City Council Election Results

Mark E. Pulido 3,249

Jennifer Hong 3,118

Sophia Tse 2,901

Riaz Surti 2,209

(Pat) Ashok Patnaik 1,763

Rocky Pavone 1,571

Esther Hwang 698

Hao (Ricky) Huynh 384

‶JC″ Jignesh Chokshi 346

Adrian Ayub 233

Official Results / Certification

The final tally of election results is tentatively scheduled to commence at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025 in the City Council Chamber and will also be broadcast live on Cerritos TV3 and the City’s YouTube Channel.

Results are not official until certified by City Council adoption of a resolution. Certification is currently scheduled at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chamber on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Presentations to the outgoing City Councilmembers will also be conducted at this meeting.

Public Swearing in of Newly Elected Councilmembers / Annual Mayoral Transition

Newly-elected Councilmembers will be publicly sworn in at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. At this meeting, the City Council will also select, by majority vote, the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem. The meeting, with a reception to follow, will be held at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts.

