As Egg Prices Soar, there are Cheaper Alternatives to Ensure Adequate Protein Intake for Your Body

As egg prices continue to rise in California and nationwide primarily due to bird flu outbreaks, incorporating eggs in one’s diet has become more costly, forcing many families to rethink their meal plans to save money.
As the average cost of a dozen eggs has more than doubled in recent months, many households are feeling the strain on their grocery budgets. But, despite eggs being a great source of protein, there’s a way to substitute them with more cost-efficient alternatives that are also high in protein.
“By incorporating a variety of these foods into your diet, you can easily meet your protein needs without relying on expensive eggs,” said Dr. Elizabeth Duenas, a family medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “There are plenty of vegetarian and dairy sources of protein that can help you maintain a balanced diet without relying on eggs.”
According to Dr. Duenas, who’s a certified culinary medicine specialist, if you’re looking to save money but are worrying about your protein intake, consider the following options:
“You don’t have to substitute eggs with meat all the time to get your protein,” said Dr. Duenas. “Vegetarian and dairy foods offer a great source of protein and are also important ingredients for a healthy body. Plant-based food is also high in fiber, which offer many health benefits.”
Kaiser Permanente offers information on how to adopt a healthy diet.
