As Egg Prices Soar, there are Cheaper Alternatives to Ensure Adequate Protein Intake for Your Body

As egg prices continue to rise in California and nationwide primarily due to bird flu outbreaks, incorporating eggs in one’s diet has become more costly, forcing many families to rethink their meal plans to save money.

As the average cost of a dozen eggs has more than doubled in recent months, many households are feeling the strain on their grocery budgets. But, despite eggs being a great source of protein, there’s a way to substitute them with more cost-efficient alternatives that are also high in protein.

“By incorporating a variety of these foods into your diet, you can easily meet your protein needs without relying on expensive eggs,” said Dr. Elizabeth Duenas, a family medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “There are plenty of vegetarian and dairy sources of protein that can help you maintain a balanced diet without relying on eggs.”

According to Dr. Duenas, who’s a certified culinary medicine specialist, if you’re looking to save money but are worrying about your protein intake, consider the following options:

Legumes: Beans, lentils, chickpeas and peas are excellent sources of protein. They can be used in soups, stews, salads and even as a base for veggie burgers. Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds and sunflower seeds are not only high in protein, but also provide healthy fats. You can add them to smoothies, oatmeal or yogurt. Tofu and Tempeh: Made from soybeans, these are versatile protein sources that can be used in a variety of dishes, from stir-fries to sandwiches. Quinoa: This grain is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It’s great as a base for salads or as a side dish. Dairy Products: If you’re not vegan, dairy products like Greek yogurt, cottage cheese and cheese are high in protein. Protein-Rich Vegetables: Vegetables like spinach, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and asparagus have a decent amount of protein, especially when consumed in larger quantities.

“You don’t have to substitute eggs with meat all the time to get your protein,” said Dr. Duenas. “Vegetarian and dairy foods offer a great source of protein and are also important ingredients for a healthy body. Plant-based food is also high in fiber, which offer many health benefits.”

Kaiser Permanente offers information on how to adopt a healthy diet.

NOTICE TO RECIPIENT: If you are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, you are prohibited from sharing, copying, or otherwise using or disclosing its contents. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the sender immediately by reply e-mail and permanently delete this e-mail and any attachments without reading, forwarding or saving them. v.173.295 Thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related