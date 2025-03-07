5 Safest Places to Live in Cerritos, California

For years, Cerritos in California has gotten a bad rap for crime. According to AreaVibes, its total crime rate is 125% above the national average and 81% higher than the rates in California. While violent crimes are relatively lower in Cerritos, property crimes are significantly higher compared to most other places.

But this doesn’t mean that the entire city is unsafe to live in. Its Northeastern neighborhoods, for instance, can be fairly safer than the northwestern parts. The likelihood of becoming a victim between the two areas is 1 in 53 vs 1 in 30 (for the latter), according to CrimeGrade.org.

Overall, Cerritos has so much to offer its residents, from Mediterranean weather to parks, shopping centers, central commuting options, and top-class schools. It can be an excellent suburb to avoid the city buzz (but live not too far away from the city perks).

Of course, safety is a key factor to weigh in wherever you choose to live. The last thing you want is to constantly look over your shoulder when you are attending a neighborhood block party or jogging in the evening. You must have peace of mind, knowing you and your family are safe as you go about with your day-to-day activities.

So, what are some of the safest places to live in Cerritos, California? Let’s take a look.

There are several reasons why neighborhoods around Carmenita Road and South Street can instantly make you feel safe.

Home to a population of just 1,394 (with an average age of 58), this is a highly family-friendly area with quiet streets. 90% of its residents are homeowners, and their average income hovers around $102,000.

Carmenita/South is on the southeastern side of Cerritos and provides easy access to parks, restaurants, schools, and freeways. And all amenities are mostly within walking distance here.

But what stands out the most is perhaps the friendly locals. According to Nextdoor, Carmenita/South ranks third among the friendliest neighborhoods in Cerritos.

2. Shadow Park

This is a pretty secure area in the southeastern parts of Cerritos with 1,794 residents. Shadow Park’s gated community has plenty of security features to ensure its residents’ safety, including on-site patrol by security officers. Besides, being a relatively small residential area, neighbors here know each other well, and anything sketchy will likely get noticed faster.

And homeownership rates and the average age of residents in Shadow Park signal financial stability—a notable factor in areas with low crime. 96% of people who live in this community are homeowners and their average age is around 61 years.

Overall, Shadow Park hosts idyllic neighborhoods that are clean and family-friendly and have lots of greenery. It also has everything you need for luxury living, from lighted tennis courts to a spa and clubhouse.

Neighborhoods with a strong community feel create a more secure environment for their residents than others. That’s what you get at Pioneer-Bloomfield.

You will find the area between Pioneer Boulevard and Bloomfield Avenue northeast of Carson Street. It is a quiet, highly residential community known for diversity and inclusiveness.

The population here is 3,715, and the average age of residents is 59 years. The average income is an estimated $103,000, and 89% of locals own their home.

Apart from security and peace of mind, the Pioneer-Bloomfield area offers easy access to essential amenities (from restaurants and shops to freeways) for a comfortable lifestyle. It is also just a short drive away from the Don Knabe Community Regional Park.

4. Granada Park/Tiburon

The Granada Park/Tiburon area is an attractive suburban neighborhood for families looking for a safe community to live.

It is located within the ABC Unified School District (known for top-quality programs) and is a short drive to healthcare facilities, freeways (including 91 and 605), and an eclectic collection of restaurants both within and near Cerritos.

It also has lots of green spaces for outdoor recreation activities.

The area’s reputation for safety, quiet suburban feel, convenient amenities, and proximity to good schools have naturally driven up demand for its properties. The median real estate price here is 61.5% higher than in California and 90.8% above the national level.

5. Cerritos East

This is one of the most desirable localities in Cerritos to live. Homes here are priced relatively higher than most other places in the state. The median price is estimated to be $1,029,005—that’s 72.3% above that of California and 93.8% higher than the U.S. median price.

But there is a reason why houses are selling well above the market average. Cerritos East has an impressive safety track record. It also provides plenty of options for an active lifestyle, from basketball and tennis courts to golf courses and jogging tracks. The Cerritos Skate Park, Cerritos Sports Complex, Heritage Park, and Cerritos Park East are all within a short drive from Cerritos East neighborhoods.

There is a good selection of entertainment venues, dining options, shopping centers, and other essentials, too, for comfortable and convenient living.

Wrapping Up

Although local crime data can make you nervous about relocating to Cerritos, statistics don’t really paint an accurate picture of the livability of its neighborhoods.

Certain areas, like Carmenita/South, Shadow Park, Pioneer-Bloomfield, Granada Park/Tiburon, and Cerritos East, have exceptionally safe, family-friendly communities perfect for anyone looking to settle down in a quiet suburb.

These not only offer a sense of security but also provide easy access to key amenities, such as healthcare, schools, shops, restaurants, parks, and freeways.

On the flip side, real estate in these communities is often much higher than in other areas in Cerritos. But that’s to be expected in neighborhoods known for safety and convenience.

If you plan to move into Cerritos, it is always best to do your homework first. Check for average house prices on popular real estate marketplaces and read reviews left by homebuyers and residents. You can access crime-related information about the area through local news media and the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. Reputed local real estate agents could also give you important insights.

