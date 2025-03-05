Supreme Court rules Trump administration must unfreeze foreign aid payments

March 5, 2024

On a 5-4 vote, with Gorsuch, Beer Boy, Conflict Clarence and Vergara Alito voting to withhold aid from dying kids, a sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday narrowly ruled that the Trump administration must comply with a district court order and pay out nearly $2 billion in foreign assistance funds to nonprofit aid groups for work already completed on the government’s behalf.

The court ruled 5-4 with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett siding with the liberal justices. The court did not elaborate on the decision but said the district court judge should “clarify what obligations the Government must fulfill to ensure compliance with the temporary restraining order, with due regard for the feasibility of any compliance timelines.”

A lower court judge is currently weighing whether or not to impose a longer-term preliminary injunction against the foreign aid freeze.

Justice Samuel Alito said in his dissent that he was “stunned” by the majority’s decision.

