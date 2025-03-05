ABCUSD Announces 2nd Annual Arts, Media, & Entertainment Film Festival Celebrating Student Creativity and Achievement in Film

Marh 5, 2025

The ABC Unified School District’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Arts, Media, and Entertainment Pathway is excited to announce the 2nd Annual ABCUSD Film Festival, scheduled for Wednesday, April 16, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Whitney High School. This highly anticipated event celebrates the creativity and talent of student filmmakers across the district.

This year, the festival will recognize students with AME Awards for outstanding student-produced films. The event promises an unforgettable evening, including:

Film Showcase: Screening of student-created short films.

Red Carpet Experience: Attendees can enjoy a true Hollywood-style entrance.

Film Colleges: Representatives from film schools will share information about programs and opportunities.

Guest Speakers: Industry professionals will share insights and experiences.

Community Tables: Local organizations and partners will be present to support the event.

ABCUSD student filmmakers interested in participating must submit their films by the March 28, 2025, deadline. Submissions can be made through the official website: abcusd.info/2025FilmFestival

The ABCUSD CTE Arts, Media, and Entertainment Pathway continues to provide students with hands-on experiences and opportunities to develop the skills needed for future success in creative industries.

