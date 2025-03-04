75th Los Angeles County Science & Engineering Fair

March 9-10, 2025. Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Los Angeles, CA

The 75th annual Los Angeles County Science and Engineering Fair (LACSEF) will take place March 9-10, 2025 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The event will host approximately 1,400 students in grades 6-12 from over 140 schools across LA County. LACSEF is a qualifying fair for the California State Science and Engineering Fair (CSEF), Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge (JIC) and the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). Student projects and educational interactive exhibits will be on public view March 9th from 11am-3pm at the Shrine Expo center. Admission is free. Visitors will not be admitted on March 10th during judging.

The LACSEF is aware that the recent wildfires have brought significant challenges to many in our community and has been diligently working with teachers and students to ensure accessibility to one of Los Angeles County’s major STEM events through this challenging time. The Los Angeles County Science and Engineering Fair is a non-profit 501c3 organization and is run solely by volunteers. The LACSEF depends on the generosity of donors and sponsors to provide this significant STEM opportunity to Los Angeles County students. Interested in getting involved? Please visit www.lascifair.org to learn more.

