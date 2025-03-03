La Palma-Cerritos AAUW Celebrates Women’s History Month in March

March 3, 2025

By Edna Ethington

The members and guests of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women will celebrate the month of March as Women’s History Month at the Cabrillo Lane Adult School Auditorium at 20122 Cabrillo Lane, Cerritos, on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The meeting will start with a Social Time at 6:30 p.m. and a program at 7:00 p.m.

At this March meeting, Branch Secretary Christine Taxier will also serve as Program Chair as she and her committee present this program of stories of lesser-known women who have made significant accomplishments or contributions to our American history. Members and guests are asked to bring a pen to write down information on activity sheets that will be provided as you learn about these unheralded women. Branch members hope that interesting information will be shared with your families and communities.

The La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the AAUW usually meets for General Meetings on the third Thursdays of the month, but members can join four different social groups, called Interest Groups, that meet at different times and on different days of the week. Members can join four different groups this year and can contact them through phone numbers provided in the Branch Directory.

The four Interest Groups and their leaders are: 1) Cover to Cover, a Book Discussion Group on second Thursdays of the month, with Thea Siegel ; 2) Great Decisions, Discussion Group about world affairs, based on the Great Decisions Briefing Book on fourth Wednesdays, with Dorothy Edwards; 3) Gourmet Group, a couples or pair group, which meets at host families four times a year and shares the cost of preparation and enjoyment of preplanned meals, with Joan Flax; and 4) Readers’ Theater on first Thursdays of the month to read plays aloud, by contacting Esther Aronson. Members can join the Interest Groups to learn about new and old books, different food menus, world affairs, and experience feeling like an actor or actress.

The La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the AAUW is open to all graduates who have an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from an accredited college or university and want to work to advance equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Persons interested in joining the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the AAUW can contact Administrator Harriet Moses at 714-994-1487.

