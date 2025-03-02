Man Found Dead in Pico Rivera Near Durfee Elementary School

March 2, 2025

A man was found dead Sunday morning in Pico Rivera, authorities said.

The death was reported at about 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 9400 block of Harrell Street, a few blocks east of Rosemead Boulevard according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the death was urged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

