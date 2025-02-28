What Are the Biggest Movies Coming Out in 2025?

Cinemagoers had a great 2024 with lots of top movies being released throughout the year. From blockbusters and indie films to sequels, remakes and originals, the line-up of new movies for 2024 was as varied as ever. The great news is that there are loads of hotly anticipated titles scheduled to come out in 2025.

Wicked: For Good

Wicked, which is still in cinemas as of the time of writing, was one of the biggest success stories of 2024. Based on the long-running Broadway musical of the same name, the film, which experienced several delays, was a resounding success both critically and commercially. It’s generated more than USD630 million in revenue and has become the world’s highest-grossing musical film adaptation.

Fans will be delighted to learn that the sequel, Wicked: For Good, is scheduled to be released in 2025. Both films stick to the plot of the musical with a few adjustments here and there. Those who have seen it will know what to expect in the sequel, though it will no doubt still be a huge success. Check out the teaser trailer here.

Jurassic World Rebirth

This is set to be the fourth instalment in the Jurassic World series and the seventh in the overall Jurassic Park series. While it’s been touted as a standalone sequel to the most recent movie, Jurassic World Dominion, it’s going to feature a new ensemble cast, led by Scarlett Johansson.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to be released in the US on July 2. It follows Johansson’s character, Zora Bennett, as she works on a top-secret mission to source genetic material from some of the largest dinosaurs living in the world’s tropical regions. The material is needed in order to develop a drug that will supposedly save human lives. While on the mission, Zora comes across a family that’s been stranded on an island after their boat was attacked by aquatic dinosaurs. Watch the trailer here.

M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN is a sci-fi horror film about an artificially intelligent child’s doll that becomes self-aware. It becomes increasingly hostile and violent towards anyone who dares to come between it and the human companion it’s been paired with, a young girl called Cady. Developed on a budget of USD12 million, M3GAN was released in 2022 and went on to gross USD181 million. The producers, Universal, were happy with the film’s critical and commercial success and greenlit a sequel.

M3GAN 2.0 will hit cinemas on June 27. While not much is known about the film’s plot, we do know that Cady will return alongside her mother (played by Allison Williams). M3GAN herself, of course, is sure to play a key role and scare audiences silly. Get a taste of the movie by watching the teaser trailer.

28 Years Later

First, there was 28 Days Later, then there was 28 Weeks Later. On June 20, the third instalment in the post-apocalyptic horror series, 28 Years Later, will come out. Shot on iPhones, it stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, and is supposedly the first part of a trilogy. The cast and crew shot the sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, back-to-back with 28 Years Later and will shoot the next one at a future date.

28 Years Later, as its title suggests, takes place 28 years after the release of the devastating Rage Virus. It follows a group of survivors who live on an island with a heavily defended causeway. Trouble starts when one of the inhabitants leaves for the mainland on a mission of some kind. Watch the official trailer here.

Michael

This film will tell the story of the late Michael Jackson, the world-famous and incredibly successful singer who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50. Nicknamed the ‘King of Pop’, he’s one of the highest-selling musicians of all time and made a significant impact on pop culture. Michael is a biographical musical drama that charts the late singer’s life from his time in The Jackson 5 to his untimely death.

Taking on the role of the singer is his nephew, Jaafar Jackson. The film will come out on October 3 and while it will no doubt cover Michael’s many achievements, it’s sure to deal with his controversies too. You can watch the trailer here.

Superman

Rounding off the list is the first movie in the DC Comics series to be directed by James Gunn, Superman. It focuses on the titular character and his efforts to accept his alien origins and his life as a human being. DC Comics movies were previously part of the so-called DC Extended Universe. Superman will be the first instalment in the new DC Universe series and will also serve as a reboot of previous Superman films.

Superman is set to be released on July 11. It’s actually been in development since October 2014, though it experienced a number of delays and setbacks. Henry Cavill, who had previously played Superman, was attached to the project in its early stages, though it was eventually decided that the role would be recast. Here’s the official teaser trailer.

