Pico Rivera Mall Sold

February 27, 2025

Newport Beach-based firm JH Real Estate Partners bought Village Walk Center, a 133,000-square-foot mall in Pico Rivera, for $37.5 million.

The deal for the property, at 8500 and 5005 Paramount Boulevard, closed on Feb. 10, according to a deed filed in Los Angeles County. More than half of the mall, at around 69,200 square feet, is leased to a 14-screen Cinepolis cinema. The movie theater includes a child-friendly auditorium called Cinepolis Junior, which features playground equipment.

Other tenants in the complex include hardware store Harbor Freight and a CVS pharmacy.

The seller is Arizona firm Vestar. The company put the property on the market in November 2023, according to a listing on Crexi. At that time, the complex was 100 percent leased, with smaller tenants such as Raising Cane’s, Chop Teriyaki and Don Chente Bar & Grill.

