Legendary actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead in New Mexico home, sheriff says

February 27, 2025

Legendary two-time Academy Award-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, and their dog are found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home, police say. There is no immediate sign of foul play. Hackman, born in San Bernardino in 1930, was a fixture on movie screens for decades, starring in “The French Connection,” “Mississippi Burning,” “Unforgiven,” “Superman,” and dozens of other movies.

