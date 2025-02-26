Surebet strategy – how does it work?

Which strategy can bring you real income with low risks? Each bettor asked himself this question at least once. Many punters include surebet system to this kind of strategies.

First of all, let us see what this is about. Surebets are situations where a gambler can bet on opposing outcomes of the event and get profit despite the result.

Causes of arbitrage situations

Now, when we already know what surebets are, we should understand the reason why it appear. Bookmakers are not thrilled about the idea of losing their money, so they are trying to suppress their emergence.

However, arbs continue occurring due to such reasons:

Competition between bookies. Bookies try to attract new users and raise the quotes on some particular markets. This contributes to the creating of surebets;

Delays in changing of odds. Sometimes bookmakers fail to watch the change of rival’s odds. And you know how it ends :);

Mistakes in bookmaker lines. Here is another reason why surebets appear, but it’s pretty risky to bet on such situations. There is a good chance that your bet will be canceled.

What surebets are exist?

By number of outcomes:

The simplest surebet consists of two outcomes and is called 2-way arbitrage situation. These include such opposing outcomes as W1-W2 (match winner), ТU 2.5 — ТO 2.5 (total of goals), H1(-1.5) — H2(+1.5) (negative and positive handicap).

Apart from 2way arbitrage situations, there are 3way situations (like 1-X-2), but they are pretty difficult and are rarely used. Sometimes there appear even 6way arbitrage situations, but such cases are quite rare.

By beginning time:

Arbitrage situations are divided into: Prematch and Live. Prematch arbs are situations that begin after some particular time, and Live surebets are situations that have already started and are in real time.

There are pros and cons of working with both types: Live yield is much higher than Prematch, and falls under bookmaker sanctions less frequently.

However, the odds on Live are changing very quickly and newbies can fail to bet in time and lose a pretty penny.

Prematch arbitrage situations are less aggressive. This type is usually advised to newbies. But Premacth arbs have the only downside – high competition that increases the chances of getting limited.

Surebet example

Since we have figured out the theoretical part, let’s get to practice:

Let’s take as an example a WTA tennis clash between Timea Bacsinszky and Madison Brengle. Bookmaker 1 offers 2.10 odds for H1 (-5.5) and Bookmaker 2 – H2 (+5.5) for 1.961

Now, let’s calculate how much should we stake on both outcomes to be in the black. Let’s assume that your bankroll for this bet is $100 – we need to wager $48.3 on H1 (-5.5) and $51.7 on (+5.5) for 1.961. In this case, we’ll get:

Therefore, no matter the outcome, we’ll be in a win-win situation by $1.4.

How to find surebets?

After seeing the example mentioned above, you can have a question – how to find surebet? Today, you can find surebets using two methods – manually and using a special surebets finder (eg. BetBurger).

Manual search is far from simple as it may seem at first sight. You’d certainly need a lot more time and experience to find and unmistakably calculate arbitrage situations.

With arb scanners, you no longer need to waste time to find arbs. For a relatively small price, they’d do the work for you.

Conclusion

Considering all the above-stated information, we can conclude that surbets are profitable but also have some risks. It’s very important to know how to search for them manually without arb scanners.

