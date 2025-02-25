Man Shot to Death in Cerritos

February 25, 2025

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Cerritos Tuesday.

Los Angeles County deputies responded to reports of a shooting death in the Coyote Creek Riverbed area, west of Carmenita Road in Cerritos, at 12:30 p.m. which would put the incident near Carmenita and South Street.

Authorities found a male victim with fatal wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects were located nearby and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

A homicide investigation is underway. No further details, including the victim’s identity, were released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

