MAGA Recession: Consumer Confidence Fell by the Most Since 2021, Third Straight Monthly Decline

LCCN Staff Report
US consumer confidence fell this month by the most since August 2021 on concerns about the outlook for the broader economy, adding to a growing stack of indicators that uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s policieshas Americans increasingly worried about their economic future.
The Conference Board’s gauge of confidence decreased 7 points in February to 98.3, marking the third straight decline, data released Tuesday showed. The figure was below all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Stocks and bond yields fell after the report.
