LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Kidnapping Victim and Suspect

February 18, 2025

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lakewood Station patrol deputies responded to the 9800 block of Cedar Street in the city of Bellflower, in response to a reported possible kidnapping. Witnesses reported seeing an unidentified female adult Hispanic, approximately 40 years old being physically assaulted by an unidentified male adult Hispanic, approximately 30 years old.



The suspect physically removed the female victim from a red colored, 2005, Toyota Camry and forced her into a teal or green colored, 1997 Ford Explorer, CA. license plate #3XNZ003. The Ford Explorer then sped off east on Cedar Street. An unidentified female passenger exited the victims Toyota Camry and entered the driver’s seat where she proceeded to drive off, following the same direction of travel as the Ford Explorer.



Major Crimes Bureau – Metro Detail detectives worked throughout the day and evening attempting to locate both vehicles and the still unidentified victim and suspect(s). It is believed the female victim knows the suspect(s) and that she was taken by the suspect(s) against her will and is in physical danger. To date, the female victim has not been identified, nor has anyone matching her physical description been reported missing to local law enforcement.



Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any information are encouraged to contact Lakewood Sheriff’s Station at (562)920-5100, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, or on-line at www.p3tips.com.

