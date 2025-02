Gahr and Artesia High School Students Walk Out in Protest of ICE Raids

February 5, 2025, 11:10 a.m.

Los Cerritos Community News has received reports that several students from Cerritos Gahr High and Artesia High in Lakewood have walked out of class and are walking peacefully protesting ICE immigration policies.

The groups appears to be heading towards the Los Cerritos Center. The sheriffs have been notified as well as mall management.

LCCN will update when available.

