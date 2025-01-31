Pico Rivera Honored With 2024 Energy Action Platinum Award

January 31, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

Pico Rivera was selected for this first-ever prestigious award among 27 cities within the Gateway Cities region

The City of Pico Rivera is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2024 Energy Action Platinum Award, the highest distinction recognizing energy efficiency and sustainability leadership from the Gateway Cities Council of Governments (GCCOG). This inaugural award places Pico Rivera at the forefront of environmental innovation, honoring its commitment to creating a sustainable future for its residents.

Pico Rivera was selected to receive this first-ever prestigious award among 27 cities within the Gateway Cities region. The recognition reflects the City Council’s proactive leadership and the City Manager’s strategic vision in prioritizing environmental stewardship, energy efficiency, and sustainability initiatives.

“This award is a testament to Pico Rivera’s unwavering commitment to protecting our environment and improving the quality of life for our residents,” said Pico Rivera Mayor John R. Garcia. “We are proud to lead by example and demonstrate how innovative strategies can create a greener, more sustainable community.”

Key achievements that contributed to this recognition include:

Energy Efficiency Projects: Implementing energy-efficient upgrades in city facilities, reducing energy consumption, and lowering carbon emissions.

Implementing energy-efficient upgrades in city facilities, reducing energy consumption, and lowering carbon emissions. Sustainability Programs: Introducing initiatives that promote renewable energy, water conservation, and waste reduction throughout the community.

Introducing initiatives that promote renewable energy, water conservation, and waste reduction throughout the community. Community Engagement: Partnering with residents and local organizations to raise awareness and involve the community in sustainability efforts.

The Energy Action Platinum Award underscores Pico Rivera’s leadership in environmental innovation and sets a benchmark for other cities in the Gateway Cities region to follow.

“This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, partners, and community,” said Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona. “It motivates us to continue pursuing cutting-edge solutions that address the challenges of climate change while creating a thriving, sustainable future for Pico Rivera.”

Pico Rivera will continue to advance its sustainability goals through ongoing projects and collaborations, ensuring that it remains a model for energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

