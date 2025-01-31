Building a Stronger Artesia: My Vision and Path Forward in 2025.

Artesia Mayor Ali Sajjad Taj

January 31, 2025

By Artesia Mayor Ali Sajjad Taj

As Mayor of the City of Artesia, I am deeply honored and humbled to serve our vibrant and diverse community for a third term. This privilege is one I hold close to my heart, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the residents and constituents of Artesia for placing their trust in me once again. Your confidence and continued support inspire me to work tirelessly to ensure Artesia remains a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family. During my previous terms, we have successfully expanded community programs, improved local infrastructure, and fostered partnerships with local businesses to drive economic growth. These achievements are a reflection of our shared dedication to making Artesia a thriving and inclusive city.

I also want to express my sincere thanks to all of you for your overwhelming support of Measure AAA. This critical initiative, made possible by your votes, will provide much-needed resources to enhance the quality of life in our city. It is a testament to the strength and unity of our community, and I am excited to see the positive impact it will have in the months and years to come.

As we embark on the year 2025, I am pleased to share our top priorities that will guide our efforts:

1. Enhancing Public Safety: Keeping Artesia a safe place to live is our highest priority. This year, I am thrilled to announce the establishment of a new Public Safety Service Center. This facility will allow law enforcement, code enforcement and staff to better serve our community, ensuring quicker response times and a stronger presence in our neighborhoods. Public safety is the foundation of a thriving community, and we are committed to providing the resources necessary to keep every resident safe.

2. Driving Economic Development and Revenue Generation: To sustain and grow Artesia’s prosperity, we will focus on attracting new businesses, supporting our local entrepreneurs, and securing additional funding through county, state, and federal grants. Economic development is key to creating jobs, enhancing city services, and increasing revenue streams that benefit all residents. For instance, the upcoming Artesia Town Center project, which includes a mix of retail, dining, and community spaces, is expected to generate significant local revenue and create numerous job opportunities for our residents. By fostering a business-friendly environment, we aim to strengthen Artesia’s economic foundation for future generations.

3. Investing in Our Workforce: The hardworking employees of the City of Artesia are the backbone of our success. This year, we will prioritize hiring new talent, offering competitive compensation packages, and retaining our dedicated staff through promotions and reward programs. Our goal is to build a motivated, high-performing team committed to serving our community with excellence.

In addition to these priorities, we remain steadfast in our commitment to improving our city’s infrastructure, including roads and public spaces. These enhancements will ensure Artesia continues to be a city we are all proud to call home.

As your Mayor, I am committed to maintaining an open-door policy. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly or through my office with any concerns, suggestions, or ideas. I also look forward to working with my City Council colleagues and the staff. Together, we can make Artesia even better.

Finally, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the recent wildfires. Let us stand in solidarity with those affected and continue to support each other in times of need.

Thank you for your trust and support. I look forward to serving you and working together to make 2025 a year of progress and prosperity for Artesia.

