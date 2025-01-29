With Only Two Members Present, Montebello City Council Appoints Rick Alonzo to Open Seat

January 29, 2025

By Brian Hews

At tonight’s City Council meeting, with only two members present, Mayor Pro Tem Georgina Tamayo and Councilmember Scarlet Peralta appointed Rick Alonzo to recalled City Council Member Angie Jimenez’ open seat. Mayor Salvador Melendez was not present.

The appointment is certain to be challenged in court in the form of an injunction.

A letter obtained by Los Cerritos Community News dated January 29, 2025 from the law firm of Shenkman and Hughes warned Montebello Mayor Melendez, Mayor Pro Tem Tamayo, and Councilmember Peralta that a quorum is three members “to fill vacancies in nearly all circumstances just as it is required to take nearly any action.”

“In Price v. Tennant Community Services District, the court considered whether a quorum (in that case three members of a five-seat board) was required to appoint new members to fill vacancies. The court determined that a quorum was required.”

Adding to the farcical appointment, campaign reports obtained by LCCN show that Councilmember Peralta had a blatant conflict of interest in appointing Alonzo, in 2022 Peralta donated over $2,300 to Alonzo for his failed City Council campaign.

