Legislation Could Establish Tax Credit For Businesses That Advertise in Local Media

January 27, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

New York Senator Monica R. Martinez and Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, with support from the Empire State Local News Coalition, introduced legislation to establish a new tax credit for small businesses that advertise in local media outlets. The Lift Our Communities, Advertise Locally (LOCAL) Act aims to maximize the reach of small businesses’ advertising dollars and boost their visibility in their local communities. This initiative not only supports small businesses but also recognizes the vital role of local news organizations, which are the backbone of our communities and are relied on daily for critical information.

By supporting the marketing needs through advertising in local media outlets, the initiative will help small businesses promote their products and services while keeping investment local in the media outlets that New Yorkers (and hopefully other states) rely on daily for critical information.

The bill has already garnered strong support from nine major business trade groups — including the Long Island Association, the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Upstate United, and the National Federation of Independent Business — as well as the Empire State Local News Coalition’s more than 200 local New York newspapers, which view the legislation as a winning solution to both increase investment in local small businesses and bolster the sustainability of local news organizations.

“The LOCAL Act is a win-win-win for local businesses, local news, and local communities,” said Zachary Richner, founding member of the Empire State Local News Coalition. “These institutions are intricately connected and work together to create the vibrant communities that New Yorkers love. Thank you to Senator Martinez and Assemblymember Lunsford for crafting a creative policy recognizing these institutions as pillars of local communities and supporting their synergistic relationship.”

Under the LOCAL Act, a minority-, woman- or veteran-owned business, as well as any business with 10 employees or fewer, would be eligible to receive a refundable tax credit of 80% of its first $5,000 of local advertising for a maximum credit of $4,000 per year. The program would be capped at $10 million annually. At $10 million, 2,500 small businesses could take advantage of the program.

“Small businesses are the engines that drive New York’s economy, but they are struggling with changing consumer habits and rising costs,” said Ashley E. Ranslow, New York State director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). “Providing opportunities for tax relief makes it a little more affordable for small businesses to operate and helps Main Street businesses compete in a difficult economic environment.”

“The LOCAL Act is a great idea. Helping New York’s small businesses and its community news outlets at the same time will have so many benefits for communities. It also helps local news outlets thrive while preserving editorial independence,” said Steven Waldman, chair of the Rebuild Local News Coalition. “The Rebuild Local News Coalition enthusiastically endorses the legislation.”

Bill co-author Senator Martinez said, “Small businesses are centers of our communities, built upon relationships with neighbors. “The LOCAL Act will strengthen those ties by making it easier to connect to local customers through the trusted media deeply rooted in the places they serve. This legislation fosters a cycle of growth, allowing small businesses to expand their reach while investing in the media outlets that keep New Yorkers informed and engaged.”

Co-author Assemblymember Lunsford. stated, “The LOCAL Act is about more than just advertising — it’s about investing in the economic health of our local community and investing in the kind of local journalism that we need now more than ever.” “By providing small businesses with the tools to connect with their neighbors and supporting the local journalism that keeps us informed, this legislation strengthens the foundation of our local economies. It’s a smart, innovative solution that ensures businesses and residents can thrive together across New York State.”

About Empire State Local News Coalition:

Comprising more than 200 print and online newspapers, the Empire State Local News Coalition launched in 2024 to advocate for sound public policy that ensures the critical work of local news organizations can continue across New York state. Through our independent journalism, we aim to serve, inform, uplift, and protect New Yorkers. We care deeply about our local communities and the future of New York’s free press. For more information, visit SaveNYLocalNews.com.

