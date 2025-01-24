Hahn Urges Businesses to Offer Space to those Displaced from Workplaces

January 24, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is urging businesses who are able to offer temporary workspaces to those displaced by wildfires.

Yesterday, as part of its ongoing efforts to support small businesses impacted by recent windstorms and wildfires, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the launch of Business-to-Business Space Share.

This free exchange platform connects displaced businesses, including nonprofits, to temporary workspaces generously donated by other businesses throughout LA County.

The idea for the business space share website came to Supervisor Hahn after she spoke to Whittier Councilwoman Cathy Warner who has a periodontal practice in East Whittier with her husband.

While they see patients in their office three days a week, Warner told Supervisor Hahn she wanted to offer the space for the other four days a week to periodontists who were displaced in the wildfires. This gave Hahn the idea of having a LA County website to facilitate this kind of generosity and connect businesses countywide. “This new website is inspired by the generosity of small business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals across the county who are looking for ways to step up and help,” said Supervisor Hahn. “If you have space, this is how you can help. Whether you can offer a space where a dentist can treat their patients, a hair stylist can keep their appointments, a lawyer can see their clients, or any other space, you will be helping someone in need maintain their livelihood and helping our economy through this crisis.”



This platform is a critical resource to help displaced businesses maintain operations, safeguard livelihoods, and drive economic resiliency. Powered by the County’s Internal Services Department (ISD), the platform will be available for a limited time, as part of a coordinated County effort to support the economic ecosystem affected by the disasters.

Through the user-friendly Space Share portal, businesses with available space can post listings, providing details such as location, capacity, and availability.

Displaced businesses can browse these listings to find spaces that best meet their needs. While the platform facilitates the connections, the County does not participate in or oversee the terms of any agreements made as a result. It ensures businesses retain full autonomy in negotiations.

“Business-to-Business Space Share is a direct result of our County government hearing local business’ concerns and showcasing our own entrepreneurial spirit with solutions for today while we rebuild for tomorrow,” said Kelly LoBianco, Director of DEO. “Together we are fostering a more resilient and adaptable economic ecosystem where businesses can open their doors to other businesses as we recover together.”



“The Internal Services Department (ISD) recognizes the devastating impact that recent wildfires have had on many local businesses, leading to displacement and significant losses,” said Michael Owh, Director of the County of Los Angeles Internal Services Department. “We hope that this tool will help businesses assist each other and provide support in this time of need.”



How It Works:

• For Businesses or Individuals Offering Space: Those with available space can create listings with relevant information, including size, amenities, and availability dates. Multiple listings are allowed, provided the spaces are available for at least one day.

• For Displaced Businesses: Those in need of workspace can search for suitable options and connect with donors directly.

Businesses interested in donating or finding space can visit the Business-to-Business Space Share portal here.