Fauci Stripped of Government Security Protection

January 24, 2025

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, who was one of the nation’s top health officials for decades, had received death threats during the coronavirus pandemic. He has hired his own security detail.

President Trump canceled Dr. Anthony S. Fauci’s government-financed security protection on Thursday night. The move made Dr. Fauci, who received death threats during the coronavirus pandemic, the latest prominent former official to lose his security detail since Mr. Trump returned to the White House.

“You can’t have it forever,” Mr. Trump said on a trip to North Carolina on Friday.

A person familiar with the situation said Dr. Fauci, who retired from government service in December 2022, has hired his own security detail.

Dr. Fauci, one of the nation’s top health officials for decades and a former director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, became a frequent target of conservative critics during the Covid-19 pandemic. In May 2022, a West Virginia man pleaded guilty to sending him and other federal officials emails that threatened to kill them and their families.

Dr. Fauci did not have Secret Service protection; he was protected by federal marshals, and later by a private contractor whose fees were paid by the government, the person said.

