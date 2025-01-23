Trump Shuts Down White House Spanish-Language Page

January 23, 2025

(AP)~Within hours of President Trump’s inauguration, the new administration took down the Spanish-language version of the official White House website.



The site — currently whitehouse.gov/es — now gives users an “Error 404” message. It also included a “Go Home” button that directed viewers to a page featuring a video montage of Trump in his first term and on the campaign trail. The button was later updated to read “Go To Home Page.”



Latino advocacy groups and others expressed confusion at the abrupt change and frustration at what some called the administration’s lack of efforts to maintain communication with the Latino community, which helped propel him to the presidency.



The Spanish profile of the White House on X, @LaCasaBlanca, and the government page on reproductive freedom also were disbanded. Meanwhile, the Spanish versions of other federal agencies such as the departments of Labor, Justice and Agriculture remained available for users.



White House spokesman Harrison Fields said Tuesday that the administration is “committed to bringing back online the Spanish translation section of the website.”



“It’s Day 2. We are in the process of developing, editing and tweaking the White House website. As part of this ongoing work, some of the archived content on the website went dormant,” he said.

Trump removed the Spanish version of the page in 2017. At that time, White House officials said they would reinstate it. President Biden reinstated it in 2021.



The page’s removal coincided with Trump’s first-day wave of executive orders, highlighted by the launch of an illegal immigration crackdown that was one of his key campaign pledges. Trump on Monday declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and announced plans to send U.S. troops to help support immigration agents and restrict refugees and asylum.



According to 2023 Census Bureau estimates, about 43.4 million Americans — 13.7% of the U.S. population age 5 and older — speak Spanish at home. The U.S. has no official language.

Monica Rivera, a brand and communications strategist in New York City of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, said the shutdown sends a clear signal.



“There are 43 million Latinos who speak Spanish as their first language and removing access to information directly from the White House draws a distinct line as to who they are serving and more dangerously, signals to the administration’s MAGA base that we as Latinos are ‘other’ and a less significant part of this country,” Rivera said.



Anthony Hernandez, a paralegal in the nation’s capital, said the move suggests what a second Trump presidency will look like.



“A move like shutting down the Spanish White House page and X profile serves no purpose other than to cut off resources for millions of Hispanic Americans and immigrants attempting to enter the United States legally,” Hernandez said. “And it’s a slap in the face to the millions of Hispanic voters that supported him in this recent election.”

