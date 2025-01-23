Santa Fe Springs Grade Separation Project Awarded Major Grant By Federal Railroad Administration

CURRENT CROSSING: The Norwalk Boulevard and Los Nietos Road crossing (arrow). Nearly five trains per hour (109) cross daily; 50 of those are passenger railroad cars, while 59 are freight. The grade separation will improve safety, reduce emissions, enhance mobility and connectivity, and promote economic equity while improving efficiency for rail traffic.

January 23, 2025

By Brian Hews

Santa Fe Springs announced today that it has been awarded a $2.6 million grant to fund the critical grade separation project at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and Los Nietos Road. The transformative project will enhance traffic flow, improve public safety, and support the City’s growing transportation needs.

This grant, provided by the Federal Railroad Administration under the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Railroad Crossing Elimination (RCE) Program, will cover preliminary engineering for the study of the grade separation for the railroad crossing near the intersections of Norwalk Boulevard and Los Nietos Road, including alternative development (overpass and underpass will be considered), community engagement, environmental clearance, and preliminary engineering (35%) for the Project, as well as project administration and management.

Once completed, the construction of a single-grade separation of two adjacent crossings will have a dramatic impact on safety and frequent delays due to frequent train crossings, as well as other challenges that residents and workers in Santa Fe Springs and surrounding areas currently face.

“This is a monumental step forward for the City of Santa Fe Springs, and we are grateful to the Federal Railroad Administration for recognizing the importance of this project,” said Mayor Bill Rounds. “The grade separation will improve safety and reduce commute times and strengthen economic development by improving access to key business corridors.”

Pending the Notice to Proceed from the Federal Railroad Authority, the preliminary design is anticipated to be completed by Fall 2026. More importantly, the resulting preliminary design will position the city for future grant opportunities to fund the final design and construction of the project. The city will work closely with community members throughout the project to ensure minimal disruption and provide regular updates.

Last year, the Santa Fe Springs City Council approved the application for grant funds for the project. The City Council also appropriated $330,000 to cover the City’s “local match” portion from its UUT fund. The monies will fund the engineering/scope of work (SOW). The SOW outlines the tasks, deliverables, and responsibilities of the entire Grade Separation Project.

The existing at-grade railroad crossing at Norwalk and Los Nietos is very busy in terms of vehicular traffic and rail traffic. The crossing has significant safety concerns, ranking among the top two crossings with the highest number of safety incidents in the city.

A 2016 Caltrans study showed the average daily traffic volume was 12,000 cars, and 22 percent was truck traffic. Nearly five trains per hour (109) cross daily; 50 of those are passenger railroad cars, while 59 are freight. Train speeds can reach 79 mph for passenger trains and 64 mph for freight trains.

The rail corridor is owned and operated by BNSF Railway for freight, while Amtrak and Metrolink use the tracks for its passenger trains. The corridor is also a planned California High-Speed Rail route.

The actions by the SFS City Council followed a July 9, 2024, Notice of Funding Opportunity for the RCE Grant Program issued by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

The RCE is the only competitive discretionary grant program aimed at improving railroad crossing safety and efficiency.

Over $1.1 billion, funded through former President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, was made available during the grant cycle.

The estimated cost of the scope of work is $3.3 million; the RCE grant program requires local matching funds in the amount of 20% of the total project cost, which is $660,000.

SFS coordinated with BNSF developing the grant application and requesting funding for the scope of work. At the time, BNSF committed to funding 50% of the local match, $330,000.

In a 2024 letter to FRA Administrator, Amit Bose, BNSF General Director of French Thompson wrote, “BNSF Railway supports efforts by the City of Santa Fe Springs to secure federal discretionary funding under the 2023/2024 Railroad Crossing Elimination (RCE) for the Norwalk Boulevard and Los Nietos Road Grade Separation project.

“BNSF would be willing to contribute $330,000 in private matching funds towards the $3,300,000 total project cost, with a request of $2,640,000.

The scope of work would include the development of alternative conceptual designs and community outreach. Once a preferred alternative is selected, the scope will include the development of engineering plans, specifications, and a construction estimate to the 35% level of completion.

The Grade Separation Project is very important to the city. Studies have shown that grade separations prevent collisions, reduce delays for both roadway users and rail, and enhance overall safety for the community.

In addition to the safety benefits, the projects will directly improve the quality of life for residents by enhancing connectivity and allowing residents and workers better access to jobs and opportunities.

Santa Fe Springs is a major job center, with tens of thousands of workers coming into the area daily, including from surrounding disadvantaged communities. Eliminating the crossing will allow for better and safer job access and improve freight movement efficiency via trucks on both roadways.

Surrounding communities will also see reduced greenhouse gas emissions when the project reduces engine idle time for vehicles stopped by numerous train crossings daily.

SFS City Manager René Bobadilla told Los Cerritos Community News, “Securing funding for the Norwalk Boulevard and Los Nietos Road Grade Separation Project was absolutely essential, given that this area ranks among the top two crossings with the highest number of safety incidents in our City. This project is not just about preventing accidents, it is about creating a safer, more connected community. By improving this critical infrastructure, we are fostering a more livable environment that will provide our residents and workers with better access to jobs, services, and opportunities, ultimately enhancing the quality of life in our City.”

