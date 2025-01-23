Latino Restaurant Association Seeks Meeting With “Border Czar” Thomas D. Honan To Discuss Immigration Policies Impacting Nation’s Workforce

JANUARY 23, 2025





Latino workers comprise a significant portion of this workforce and without their contributions, restaurants nationwide would face labor shortages, increased costs, and potential closures.

(LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 23, 2025) — The Latino Restaurant Association (LRA), along with regional partners representing thousands of restaurants and millions of workers across the United States, is calling for a meeting with Thomas D. Honan, President Trump’s appointed “Border Czar,” to discuss alternative approaches to immigration policies. The LRA urges collaborative solutions that balance public safety priorities with the restaurant industry’s economic realities and cultural significance.

The LRA recognizes the administration’s focus on enhancing public safety, a goal the organization shares. However, the LRA emphasizes that mass deportations without thoughtful, balanced policies could have devastating consequences for the nation’s economy, workforce, and cultural heritage. Latino workers—documented and undocumented—play an essential role in the restaurant industry.

The restaurant industry is the second-largest private-sector employer in the U.S., contributing over $900 billion annually to the economy. Latino workers comprise a significant portion of this workforce, filling critical roles such as cooks, servers, dishwashers, and managers. Without their contributions, restaurants nationwide would face labor shortages, increased costs, and potential closures.

“Latino workers are the foundation of the dining experiences Americans cherish,” said Lilly Rocha, CEO & Executive Director of the Latino Restaurant Association. “We must protect this vital workforce while addressing immigration reform in a practical, humane, and economically sound manner.

“We extend our hand to the administration, confident that together, we can find a balanced approach to immigration reform that safeguards our economy, workforce, and shared cultural values.”

The LRA urges the administration to consider alternative approaches, including:

Guest Worker Programs: Streamlined and expanded programs providing legal pathways for workers to fill critical restaurant industry positions.

Work Authorization Protections: Temporary work authorizations for undocumented workers with no criminal records who contribute positively to their communities.

Pathways to Citizenship: Opportunities for long-standing, law-abiding workforce members to earn citizenship.

Employer Support: Resources and guidance for restaurant owners to comply with policies while maintaining operations.

The vibrancy of America’s restaurant industry reflects the nation’s cultural diversity. Latino workers are essential to culinary innovation and excellence, from neighborhood taquerias to Michelin-starred establishments. The loss of this workforce could result in economic hardship and the erosion of a rich culinary heritage that unites communities and defines American culture.

The LRA stands ready to collaborate with the administration to develop policies that enhance public safety without jeopardizing millions of people’s livelihoods. By engaging in constructive dialogue with Mr. Honan, the LRA seeks solutions that honor the rule of law and the values of hard work, opportunity, and fairness.

Like this: Like Loading...