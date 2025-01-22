Two Pico Rivera Residents Killed in Metrolink Crash ID’d

January 22, 2025

INDUSTRY – The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday identified two Pico Rivera residents killed in a crash involving a Metrolink train in Industry.

The victims were Pamela Gutierrez Guizar, 47, and Grecia Garcia Sofia, 19, who both died at the scene, according to the agency.

The crash occurred at 8 a.m. Thursday at Rose Hills Road and South Capitol Avenue, involving a Metrolink train and a white Toyota Camry, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Paramedics transported two other people with moderate injuries to a hospital, fire officials said.

Of the 200 people aboard the train, three reported pain, but it was unclear if they were among those taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s Industry station.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remained under investigation.

