Evacuation orders issued as Hughes Fire explodes to more than 500 acres in Castaic

Evacuation orders were issued as the Hughes Fire exploded to more than 500 acres in the Castaic area.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued shortly after 11 a.m. according to an official map on Genasys.com.

No injuries were reported and no structures are being immediately threatened.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

