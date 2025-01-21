Friars Fire Breaks out in San Diego

January 21, 2025

Nearly a thousand people are under a mandatory evacuation order after a brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near Fashion Valley Mall in Mission Valley.

The Friars Fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. local time, according to Cal Fire. It is 0% contained.

Zone 1894-A, which covers 124 acres, is under mandatory evacuation, according to city data.

In the evacuation order, officials noted there was an “immediate threat to life.”

All residents are asked to leave immediately.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

Like this: Like Loading...