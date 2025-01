Evacuation orders issued after ‘Lilac’ fire breaks out in San Diego County; structures threatened

January 21, 2025 8:15 a.m.

Evacuation orders that were issued have expanded due to a growing vegetation fire that broke out in the Bonsall area of San Diego County. This comes as winds are gusting across Southern California with a red flag warning in effect.

The fire is very near Bonsdall High School, top of screenshot below.

8:32 a.m.: 80 acres burned 10% contained

