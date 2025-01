Report: ‘Chambers Fire’ Breaks Out in Riverside

January 20, 2025 7:58

News outlets are reporting a visible fire in Riverside.

Reports are the fire is in Hemet.

The blaze, being called the Chambers Fire, was first reported at around 6:10 p.m. near Chambers Street and Gilbert Street, according to the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

