Cerritos Candidates Forum Feb. 4 Hosted by American Association of University Women

January 19, 2025
By Edna Ethington
The La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a Candidates Forum on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Forum will be held in the Cerritos City Council Chambers at 18125 Bloomfield Avenue in Cerritos. It will also be broadcast on Cerritos TV3 at the same time.
Cerritos residents are encouraged to attend the Forum to learn more about the candidates. Residents will have the opportunity to submit written questions for the candidates to answer. AAUW Branch member Tobi Balma will serve as mentor and will announce the names of the candidates and the questions that are posed to them.
For more information about the Candidates Forum, contact AAUW Branch Public Policy Chair Sondra Cohen at 562-257-0115.