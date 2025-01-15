Rescue in the Inferno: ‘Paws of War’ Saving Animals Affected by Los Angeles Fires

January 15, 2025

By Brian Hews • [email protected]

The nation has been gripped by the harrowing footage of the fires raging through Los Angeles, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Entire neighborhoods of homes, schools, and businesses have been reduced to ashes. To date, nearly 24,000 acres and over 14,000 acres have been scorched in the Palisades and Eaton fires, respectively, with over 12,000 structures destroyed and lives shattered.

Extensive coverage has been given to the residents’ and businesses’ losses, and rightfully so, but thousands of animals were also affected.

One organization with a proven track record of helping animals affected by disasters is New York-based Paws of War. Paws has successfully rescued and rehabilitated dogs and cats in dire straits, often plucking them from the brink of despair and giving them a new chance at life. Paws has a history of venturing into natural disaster areas and war-torn regions, reuniting people and service members with the animals with which they formed bonds.

In the Palisades and Eaton fire-affected areas, Paws has kicked it into high gear, undertaking critical missions to save animals struggling to survive in the burn zones.

Paws personnel have ventured out into the dangerous burn zones, building food and water stations specifically designed for dogs and cats, providing much-needed sustenance to those in need.

____________________

____________________

Shelia Silber’s cat, Ziggy, fled as she tried to catch him when she was forced to evacuate. The fire came so quickly that she was forced to leave without Ziggy. Siber’s house was spared miraculously, but so many of her neighbors were not as fortunate. Paws personnel, flanked by local authorities, was able to return to Siber’s house and found Ziggy in the house. Ziggy had been surviving for five days without food or water, highlighting the critical importance of the feeding stations.

In addition to the stations, Paws has supplied local rescue departments with oxygen masks for animals, responding to urgent requests from rescuers who are encountering animals in distress.

“As we search, block after block, the utter devastation is overwhelming. We were able to find a cat that managed to survive, and the call to her owner to let her know her cat was safe was so inspiring and keeps us going,” said Niki Dawson, disaster response coordinator and FEMA-certified professional leading the rescue operations for Paws.

The rescue organization has members working near the Eaton fire area but will move as needed. Due to the large number of people who fled their homes or were at work and unable to return, many have been separated from their beloved pets.

In response, Paws has partnered with other local organizations to establish a missing animal hotline, where volunteers can sign up to help with the search efforts. It is also coordinating a foster program for displaced animals, providing details on how individuals can apply to become foster parents. The animals will be well cared for as it works to reunite them with their families.

“This is such a terrible and devastating situation we are watching unfold in California,” said Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws. “We will do everything we can to help in this awful situation.”

“Many people are watching this horrific event play out from their homes and want to do something to help the situation,” continues Dawson. “By supporting our efforts, they will do a lot to help the people and animals that these fires have ravished. The animals need the help, and their families will be comforted knowing that people have pulled together to provide assistance.”

To help support the efforts of Paws on the ground to help animals in the Los Angeles fires, visit the site here.

