NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW – Artesia boys basketball seizes control of 605 League with late rally against Cerritos

January 15, 2025

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

In the previous six seasons of the 605 League, the Cerritos High boys basketball team has won the title four times while Artesia High claimed first place the other two times. This has become the premier boys basketball rivalry since the league formed to begin the 2018-2019 school year after both teams departed from the Suburban League.

Cerritos entered this past Monday’s tilt with 10 wins in 14 games over the Pioneers in 605 League play, but the latter would get the upper hand in this contest, rallying from six points down early in the fourth quarter to knock off the Dons 56-51, outscoring them 14-5 over the final 3:55 of the game.

After Cerritos (7-13, 1-2) owned most of the first quarter, scoring the first six points of the contest and leading 9-5 with 2:58 remaining in the stanza on a three-pointer from senior Demetrius Washington, the Pioneers scored nine straight points over the final 2:39, regaining the lead. Cerritos would score four straight points to open the second quarter, but the Pioneers went on an 8-0 lead thanks to two straight baskets from senior C.J. Okeke, who then dished off a pass to senior Jovell Tate, who nailed his third of four three-pointers.

A three-pointer from senior Cayden Del Rosario half a minute into the second half gave Artesia (11-5, 3-0) its biggest lead of the game at 28-18. That would be the last field goal for the Pioneers until Okeke’s bucket with 1:37 left in the third quarter. By now, the Dons had pulled in front again, thanks to an 18-7 run.

Cerritos still maintained a lead that grew to six points after a three-pointer from sophomore Rocco Chua early in the fourth quarter. But with 3:27 left in the game, Okeke had the game’s third lead change, and the Pioneers never looked back. Washington led Cerritos with 14 points while senior Jaden Ribac added nine points while Okeke posted a game-high 21 points and Tate added 16 points, nine rebounds and a block.

This was the fifth time the game was decided by five points or fewer with Cerritos winning four of them. The Dons host John Glenn High on Friday and Whitney High on Wednesday while Artesia goes to Pioneer High on Friday and Whittier Christian High on Saturday before facing Warren High on Monday at St. John Bosco High. The Pioneers get back into league action on Wednesday with a home game against Oxford Academy.

In other boys basketball action, Gahr High fell to Mayfair High 59-48 last Friday in the Gateway League opener, falling to 9-9, 0-1. The Gladiators host Dominguez High on Friday and La Mirada High on Wednesday. In between those games, they are scheduled to face Bernstein High on Saturday.

After defeating Century High 57-49 last Friday, Glenn was no match for Whitney this past Monday in a 72-22 defeat. The Eagles dropped to 8-5, 0-2 as they will host Oxford Academy on Monday after their meeting with Cerritos, then welcome Pioneer on Wednesday. Whitney’s win over Glenn improved its record to 9-12, 2-1 as the Wildcats will entertain Oxford Academy on Friday.

Norwalk High has lost two Mid-Cities games in a row including a 48-42 setback to Bellflower High last Friday. The Lancers (12-8, 1-2) host Paramount High on Friday and Firebaugh High on Wednesday.

Valley Christian High entered this past Tuesday’s game against Whittier Christian at 9-12, 0-2 in the Olympic League as the Defenders will travel to Village Christian High on Friday and host Heritage Christian High on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In a battle of winless teams in the 605 League, Cerritos got back on the positive side of the ledger with a 73-21 win over host Artesia this past Monday. The Dons (6-14, 1-2) outscored the Pioneers 21-4 and had seven steals during that time. Junior Mady Macaraeg led the black and gold with 13 points with three steals while sophomore Kalana Nguyen and freshman Analiyah Coneita added 11 and 10 points respectively. Cerritos had 34 rebounds with senior Ambar Multani leading the way with nine while senior Sophie Watanabe pitched in with half a dozen boards. Senior Kendall Savage and sophomore Kimberly Itza were the Artesia (0-11, 0-3) leaders with five points each and 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Gahr had no problems with Mayfair in a 52-27 win last Friday, improving to 12-6, 1-1. The Gladiators host Downey High on Friday and Paramount on Wednesday while Glenn lost to Whitney 65-24 this past Monday to drop to 3-10, 0-2. Whitney improved to 14-7, 3-0.

La Mirada suffered its first Mid-Cities loss last Friday in a 50-46 defeat to Warren. The Matadores (9-9, 2-1) visit Norwalk on Friday and Bellflower on Wednesday while Norwalk (7-8, 2-1) defeated Bellflower 55-25 last Friday and will host Firebaugh on Wednesday.

