Whitney High School Named Top Middle School in California by U.S. News

January 14, 2025

U.S. News and World Report has released its 2025 Middle School Rankings, naming Whitney High School as the top middle school in California. A Middle School is classified as having grades 7-12.

This prestigious recognition is based on student performance in math and reading/language arts state assessments, with socioeconomic demographics faceted in to ensure equitable success for all students.

“We are incredibly proud of our middle schools, which deliver rigorous academic programs preparing students for success in high school and beyond,” said ABC Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gina Zietlow. “Whitney High School’s recognition as the top middle school in the state is a testament to the exceptional work of our students, families, teachers, and staff .”

The six ABCUSD middle schools – Carmenita, Fedde, Haskell, and Ross Middle Schools – ranked within the top 51 percent of California’s 2,404 public and charter middle schools, showcasing the district’s commitment to student success.

“Our schools offer outstanding educational opportunities that go beyond academics,” said ABCUSD Board of Education President Mr. Ernie Nishii. “While rankings like these are exciting, they only capture a fraction of the incredible work taking place in our schools every day to support student growth and success.”

ABCUSD schools are traditionally ranked highly by U.S. News. Whitney High School was also ranked #2 in all high schools in California and is typically ranked within the top two schools in the state each year by U.S. News.

