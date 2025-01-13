L. A. County Bans Use of Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

January 13, 2025

The L.A. County Public Health Department has declared a Local Health Emergency and issued a Public Health Officer Order that temporarily bans the use of power air blowers (including leaf blowers) until further notice.

These devices stir up ash and particulate matter into the air, further worsening air quality and increasing health risks for everyone and their pets, particularly for those with respiratory conditions, older adults, children and other vulnerable populations.

The order to ban the use of leaf blowers applies to all areas of Los Angeles County due to the widespread presence of ash and particulate matter in the air throughout the entire region.

Tips to protect your health

If you see or smell smoke, or notice particles and ash in the air, stay indoors to limit exposure, especially if you have heart or lung conditions, are elderly, or have children.

Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors. Use air conditioners that recirculate air to filter out harmful particles.

Wear an N95 or P100 mask if you must go outside in smoky conditions for long periods of time in areas with heavy smoke or where ash is present.

Avoid air conditioners that only bring in outside air and don’t recirculate. Check and replace air filters regularly. Filters labeled “MERV13” or higher are most effective for removing smoke particles. HEPA air purifiers can further reduce indoor particles.

If it’s too hot to keep windows and doors closed and you don’t have an air conditioner, go to a public place like a library or shopping center to stay cool and protect yourself from harmful air.

Avoid using fireplaces, candles or vacuums. Clean dusty surfaces with a damp cloth and don’t smoke.

If you experience symptoms like severe coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue, contact your doctor or go to urgent care. For life-threatening symptoms, call 911.

When smoke lingers, fine particles may build up indoors even if you can’t see them. Masks can protect against larger particles, but most don’t block fine particles or toxic gases, which are more harmful.

Practice safe clean-up following a fire. Follow these ash clean-up and food safety instructions.

Keep your pets safe

Avoid leaving your pets outdoors, particularly at night. Pets should be brought into an indoor location, such as an enclosed garage or a house.

If dogs or cats appear to be in respiratory distress, they should be taken to an animal hospital immediately. Symptoms of respiratory distress for dogs and cats include coughing or gagging, difficulty breathing, including open mouth or increased noise when breathing (asthma like symptoms) . Symptoms for cats are less noticeable.

Additional information can be found at Wildfire smoke and animals | American Veterinary Medical Association

