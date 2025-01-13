Auto Fire breaks out in Ventura County as Santa Ana winds move into Southern California

January 13, 2025

(CHANNEL 11) The “Auto Fire” was first reported around 7:15 p.m. on January 13. The fire was spotted along the Santa Clara River near Ventura Boulevard and Auto Center Drive in Ventura, California.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, officials have not formally released the number of acres burned by the Auto Fire.

The fire comes in the wake of officials warning Angelenos to brace for this week’s Santa Ana winds. The return of the strong winds will mean that fires may once again spark across parts of Southern California.

While winds aren’t expected to be as bad as last week, which ended up contributing to the spread of the Palisades and Eaton fires, parts of the Southern California may see gusts up to 70 mph at some point this week.

As of Monday, January 13, officials did not say what caused the fire.

