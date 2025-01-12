Eight Local Library Sites to Host FEMA Staff to Assist Residents

January 12, 2025

Local libraries will host FEMA staff at eight locations to allow residents affected by the wildfires to submit applications for disaster relief.

The following libraries will be open Today, January 12 through Monday, January 13, from 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

*New: Alhambra Civic Center Library 101 S 1st St, Alhambra, CA 91801*

Open January 12 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Monday, January 13 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

La Crescenta Library – 2809 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214

La Cañada Flintridge Library – 4545 N Oakwood Ave, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

West Hollywood Library – 625 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

San Fernando Library – 217 N Maclay Ave, San Fernando, CA 91340

Live Oak Library – 22 W Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007

Temple City Library – 5939 Golden West Ave., Temple City, CA 91780

San Gabriel Library – 500 S Del Mar Ave, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Residents may apply for disaster assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov. For a full list of FEMA resources, please visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4856

Contact:

Los Angeles County Emergency Operations Center

[email protected]

