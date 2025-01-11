L.A. Fires: If You Want to Donate or Help, Here’s Where to Go

LA WORKS

EMERGENCY NETWORK LOS ANGELES

RED CROSS

LOS ANGELES HOMELESS SERVICES

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés, said it has mobilized across Southern California, providing sandwiches and water throughout the region. The charity said its volunteer chefs are on standby to give out meals.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation has called for donations to its wildfire emergency fund. The proceeds will go toward equipping firefighters with tools and supplies to contain the infernos.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is accepting food donations and volunteers.

California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation said it is working with local fire departments and community organizations to support impacted residents financially. The group’s wildfire and disaster relief fund directly supports victims of blazes and other disasters throughout the state, according to its website.

League of California Community Foundations

The League of California Community Foundations, a coalition of the state’s nonprofits, is coordinating relief efforts for people affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires. The California Community Foundation said funds raised after previous disasters have helped rebuild homes, restore lost belongings and provide support services such as mental health management.

Anderson Munger Family YMCA

The Anderson Munger Family YMCA in Los Angeles is seeking donations of food, snacks, water and essential and emergency supplies. The Y said on Instagram it is accepting deliveries at its Koreatown location.

International Medical Corps

The Los Angeles-based International Medical Corps has been coordinating with local health groups to deliver relief supplies, including hygiene and first-aid kits, to communities affected by the fires. The group said it also is ready to provide additional support and services to health facilities if needed.

Direct Relief

The aid group Direct Relief is bringing in emergency health care supplies for community clinics, evacuation centers and local residents affected by the fires. It’s also providing N95 masks, hygiene kits, emergency medical packs and other essentials to partner organizations on the ground in L.A.

Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society, which runs a pet adoption center in West Los Angeles, says all donations will be used for emergency assistance to animals impacted by the wildfires.

