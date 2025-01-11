El Monte RV Offers Temporary Housing Support During California Wildfires

January 11, 2025



El Monte RV Rentals and Sales is actively assisting with emergency temporary housing for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. While local hotels fill up to maximum capacity, RVs provide a safe haven for impacted families seeking shelter during this challenging time.

El Monte RV is working closely with insurance companies to facilitate relief efforts, offering short- and long-term RV rentals as temporary housing solutions and encouraging everyone to reach out to secure emergency temporary housing for short or long-term use.

In addition, El Monte RV continues to seek more ways to help and extend the outreach to RV parks and campgrounds for access to clean water, power, and wastewater removal.

As part of the ongoing relief efforts, El Monte RV is asking for area residents support in raising awareness for anyone looking for emergency housing options.

For individuals and families: Contact [email protected]

For emergency response entities, government agencies, and insurance companies: Contact [email protected]

A statement from El Monte RV read, “Our hearts are with all those affected by the California wildfires. We are deeply committed to supporting impacted families, first responders, and our communities as they navigate this difficult time. By providing temporary housing and working with local partners, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the relief efforts. Please stay safe, follow evacuation orders, and do whatever you can to support those in need. We hope you and your loved ones are safe.”

Like this: Like Loading...