Commerce-Based CCM Butcher Carniceria and Cocina Will Provide Food to Palisades Fire First Responders

January 11, 2025

On Sunday, January 12, and Monday, January 13, Commerce-based CCM Butcher Carniceria and Cocina will be at the Will Rogers State Beach providing free tacos and beverages to the first responders, including sheriff deputies, Highway Patrol, the Fire Department, National Guard, and other civilian responders.

A statement from CCM Butcher Carniceria and Cocina read, “We are proud to have two of our signature fleet food trucks—The Butcher Carniceria, CCM Market, and The Taco GodFather—join forces to serve thousands of tacos to these heroes. The tacos will feature a variety of meats such as asada, chicken, and more, along with drinks including water and soft drinks.”

The event is made possible with the generous support of Martin and Alejandra, the entrepreneurs behind CCM Butcher Carniceria and Cocina, located at 6046 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce, CA 90040 as well as other supporters who are committed to giving back to the community and showing appreciation to those on the front lines.

For more information about CCM Butcher Carniceria and Cocina, click here.

