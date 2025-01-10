Leal Elementary Students Collect Donations to Support Wildfire Victims

January 10, 2025

The devastation caused by this week’s wildfires in Los Angeles County has impacted many in our communities. In response, Leal Elementary School students, families, teachers, and staff have come together to support those affected.

Starting yesterday, Thursday, January 9th, the school will be collecting donations to benefit the Red Cross and assist wildfire victims.

The following items are needed:

Non-perishable food and snacks

Water

Blankets

Hygiene products

Baby supplies

Emergency supplies

Community members are invited to drop off donations at Leal Elementary School’s office:

Friday, January 10th by 2:30 p.m.

Monday, January 13th by 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 14th by 2:30 p.m.

Please ensure items are placed in a box or bag and labeled “Red Cross Donation.”

Leal Elementary School is located at:

12920 Droxford Street, Cerritos, CA

Together, we can make a meaningful difference for those in need.

