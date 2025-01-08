Property Tax Relief for Property Owners Impacted by LA County Fires

JANUARY 8, 2025 2:48 P.M.

As our region faces the devastating impacts of extreme windstorms and wildfires, I want to express my deepest concern and compassion for all those affected. The safety and well-being of our residents remain the highest priority and my office stands ready to assist property owners as we navigate these challenging times together.

To ensure the safety of our employees and the public, effective immediately, all in-person operations at Assessor offices will cease through the end of the week. We encourage the public to use our website and other communication channels for assistance.

Assessor Office services can be accessed at assessor.lacounty.gov for online assistance, or at (213) 974-3211.

The fires and winds have caused significant damage reported in several areas of the County. Property has been damaged or destroyed and thousands have been displaced. To stay informed about the latest developments, including real-time updates, evacuation orders, safety tips, and other critical information, please monitor updates from:Los Angeles County Fire Department: fire.lacounty.govCity of Los Angeles Fire Department: lafd.org Ready LA County (Emergency Preparedness): ready.lacounty.gov

Assessor’s Disaster Response

The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office is committed to supporting property owners during this difficult time. While we await a comprehensive assessment of the damage, we are preparing to activate resources to assist affected residents, including:On-the-Ground Support: Assessor staff will be present at Local Assistance Centers established by the County, offering guidance and resources to property owners.Expedited Property Tax Relief: The County will process “Misfortune and Calamity” claims for property tax relief for properties damaged or destroyed by the wildfires.Once the extent of the damage is assessed, affected property owners will receive the relief and assistance they need as quickly as possible.

“Misfortune and Calamity” Property Tax Relief

Property damaged or destroyed by the windstorms or wildfires may qualify for temporary property tax relief through the Misfortune and Calamity program. Key details include:Eligibility: The damage must exceed $10,000 in the current market value of the property.Filing Deadline: Claims must be filed within 12 months of the date of the damage.Benefits: Approved claims may result in temporary property tax relief, with adjustments made to reflect the reduced value of your property until repairs or rebuilding are completed.More information and to download the claim form (ADS-820), may be accessed at assessor.lacounty.gov/tax-relief/disaster-relief or call (213) 974-3211.

We Are Here for You

Our hearts are with everyone impacted by this disaster. The Assessor’s Office is here to help, and we remain committed to providing the resources and support those in need. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.

Together, we will overcome these challenges and work toward rebuilding stronger, more resilient communities.

